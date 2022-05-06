Goalpara: A local court in lower Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man who brutally raped and murdered a minor girl.

S. Dhar, the judge of Goalpara district and session court on Friday convicted Srinuj Urang alias Kalu Munda for the heinous crime.

Kalu Munda committed the rape and murder of the minor girl in 2018 at the Simlitola tea estate under the Rongjuli police station in Goalpara district.

The culprit had lured the victim by promising to pay Rs 20 and took her to a nearby paddy field, where he raped and murdered her.

The body of the minor girl was later recovered from the paddy field.

Munda, who remained absconding following the incident, was subsequently arrested by Goalpara police.

On Friday, Sanjay Sarma, the counsel for the victim’s family, said that they have expressed satisfaction over the verdict of the court.

The judgment was pronounced under the IPC Sections 302/376 (A, B) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.