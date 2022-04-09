In a big development in the sensational Shweta Agarwal murder case that rocked Assam in 2017, the Gauhati high court has acquitted the mother and sister of prime accused Govind Singhal.

The Gauhati high court passed the judgement on Saturday (April 9).

Moreover, the Gauhati high court has ordered a re-trial of the case in a lower court.

Earlier, a fast-track court had convicted Govind Singhal – the prime accused in the Shweta Agarwal murder case – pronouncing death sentence for him.

On the other hand, the mother and sister of Govind Singhal were charged as accomplices in the horrifying murder case.

The fast-track court awarded life term to his mother and sister for murder, tampering of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Charred body of Shweta Agarwal, a fifth semester BCom student at the KC Das commerce college, was found in the bathroom of the rented accommodation of the Singhals at Bharalumukh area in Guwahati of Assam on December 4, 2017.

Shweta Agarwal was the state topper in commerce stream of class 12 examination held in Assam under AHSEC in 2015.

Govind Singhal had confessed to the crime and explained to the police the pre and post-murder circumstances and how he later tried to cover up the murder by putting the body into a gunny bag and then burning it.