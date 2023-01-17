Dibrugarh: In a shocking incident of mob violence, an elderly man was allegedly beaten up by enraged locals after his vehicle rammed into an auto rickshaw resulting in the death of the auto driver in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Police said the auto driver died on the spot after a Maruti Swift collided with the auto-rickshaw at Rangagora road in Tinsukia district on Monday. Five people injured in the accident have been admitted to a hospital.

After the incident, the enraged locals tried to lynch the elderly man who was driving the Maruti Swift car.

On receiving information, a team of senior police officials rushed to the spot and rescued him.

However, police could not save his vehicle as the irate mob torched it. Police have registered two FIRs in connection with the incident.

“So far we have detained 16 people. We are searching for the persons who were involved in torching the vehicle. Our investigation is underway,” said a police official.

The body of the auto driver was sent to Tinsukia District Hospital for conducting post-mortem examination.