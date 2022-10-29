Guwahati: At least four workers died and one person was seriously injured on Saturday after an accidental fall into a deep well in south Assam’s Hailakandi district.



The incident took place while cleaning a household well at Bakrihawar Part-I under Algapur police station when the workers were trying to clean the well of a person, they said.

“Suddenly one person accidentally fell into the well. While trying to save him, one after the other three more persons fell in it,” a police officer said.

The bodies were recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, he said.

“One person was seriously injured and was admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital,” he added.

The deceased were identified as Rashid Ahmed, Nazim Uddin, Abu Suhel and Hasib Uddin, while the injured person was Sohid Ahmed, the official said.