Guwahati: The NF Railway has decided to re-number two long-distance express trains with effect from March, 2023 & continues to extend the services of a pair of special trains due to higher demands.

The revision will be effected from March 2023, for the re-numbered trains and will be effective on different dates for each train during the month, NF railway said in a statement.

Train no. 15646, Dibrugarh- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be revised to 15946 from March 1, 2023, and Train no. 15645, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Dibrugarh Express will start its journey as Train no. 15945 from March 4, 2023.

Similarly, train no. 15906, Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express will commence its journey as train no. 22504 from March 4 2023 and train no. 15905; Kanyakumari- Dibrugarh Vivek Express will run as train no. 22503 from March 9, 2023.

Moreover, services of special Train no. 07030, Secunderabad-Agartala will be extended from November 7, 2022, till January 30, 2023, every Monday from Secunderabad.

Likewise the services of Train no. 07029, Agartala-Secunderabad special will extend its services till February 3, 2023, from November 11, 2022, every Friday from Agartala to clear the extra rush of passengers.