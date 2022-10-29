NF Railway

Guwahati: The NF Railway has decided to re-number two long-distance express trains with effect from March, 2023 & continues to extend the services of a pair of special trains due to higher demands.

The revision will be effected from March 2023, for the re-numbered trains and will be effective on different dates for each train during the month, NF railway said in a statement.

Train no. 15646, Dibrugarh- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be revised to 15946 from March 1, 2023, and Train no. 15645, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Dibrugarh Express will start its journey as Train no. 15945 from March 4, 2023.

Similarly, train no. 15906, Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express will commence its journey as train no. 22504 from March 4 2023 and train no. 15905; Kanyakumari- Dibrugarh Vivek Express will run as train no. 22503 from March 9, 2023.

Moreover, services of special Train no. 07030, Secunderabad-Agartala will be extended from November 7, 2022, till January 30, 2023, every Monday from Secunderabad.

Likewise the services of Train no. 07029, Agartala-Secunderabad special will extend its services till February 3, 2023, from November 11, 2022, every Friday from Agartala to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in