Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to operate two special trains between Agartala–Dharmanagar–Agartala and Agartala—Sabroom–Agartala to clear the extra rush of passengers during Diwali and mela at Tripureswari Temple, Udaipur.

Both trains will be operated from October 23 to October 26, 2022, in both directions, NF Railway said in a statement.

Special Train No. 07687 (Agartala – Dharmanagar), will depart from Agartala at 5:20 am to reach Dharmanagar at 8:45 am, it added.

Special Train No. 07688 (Dharmanagar – Agartala), will depart from Dharmanagar railway station at 10:35 am to reach Agartala at 2:00 pm.

Special Train No. 07685 (Agartala – Sabroom), will depart from Agartala at 2:15 pm to reach Sabroom at 4:35 am.

Special Train No. 07686 (Sabroom – Agartala), will depart from Sabroom at 5:00 am to reach Agartala at 6:35 pm.

Both the special trains will consist of seven coaches. There will be six general sitting and one luggage cum guard van.

Further, train no. 52539/52538 (New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri) AC passenger will remain cancelled from October 22 to October 27, 2022, due to poor patronization.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway, the statement added.