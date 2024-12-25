Guwahati: Karbi Anglong police arrested four members of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) from Golaghat, Assam in connection with the abduction and gruesome murder of a local railway contractor.

The contractor was identified as Tapan Dutta.

The arrests were made from a designated AANLA camp in Golaghat district’s Naojan.

According to reports, Dutta was abducted on December 19 at around 7 pm from Barlangfer by a group of insurgents.

The police launched a probe after the family filed a missing person report.

Investigations revealed a business-related dispute between Dutta and a surrendered Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) cadre.

Further probe led the police to Kargil Bola, a former AANLA cadre, who corroborated that Dutta was abducted.

Based on the confessions, the police raided the AANLA camp, arresting four cadres found that the man was killed.

They later succeeded in recovering Dutta’s body from the Daldali reserve forest.

The body showed signs of brutal torture, reports stated.

Dutta’s remains have been transferred to Diphu Medical College and preserved at the morgue.