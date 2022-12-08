GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, made an official visit to Tamulpur during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple projects.

These projects have the potential to radically transform the lower Assam district into one of the most progressive districts in the state, an official statement stated.

The Assam chief minister attended the Bhumi Pujan of the proposed medical college and hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 686 crore at Kosubari in Tamulpur district.

The Assam chief minister laid foundation stones of concrete bridges over rivers the aggregate cost for which would run into several hundred crores.

Several road development projects were also launched by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister, at a public meeting held at Kosugaon, also virtually inaugurated nine model anganawadi kendras.

He also virtually inaugurated two model schools at Tamulpur and Nagrijuli in Assam.

The Assam chief minister said the projects inaugurated or launched on Wednesday have the potential to radically transform Tamulpur district into one of the most progressive ones on all fronts in days to come.

The Assam chief minister said that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has been able to register unprecedented growth and development in recent times owing to continued focus from the current regimes at the centre and the state.

The Assam chief minister added that 6000 new beneficiaries from Tamulpur district would be added to upcoming Orunodoi 2.0.

He also spoke about the plan to provide ration cards to around 7000 beneficiaries.