Guwahati: The Assam Forest Department has shocked conscious people by cutting down hundreds of valuable tree seedlings to install poles on a wire fence.

The incident occurred in a large area near the Dhekiajan Reserve Forest under Digboi division in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district where the department is erecting a wire fence.

Instead of using concrete or bamboo poles, the department used tree poles, cutting down small valuable trees from nearby forests. According to locals, trees have been chopped down under the supervision of Chumi Deori, a forest range officer of Digboi.

Local youth and social worker Jayanta Chetia alleged that the forest destruction was led by the forest department. He said that the forest officer, Chumi Deuri, who joined as Forest Range Officer in Digboi two months back, has instructed to cut down the trees instead of using concrete poles for wire fence.

The Assam government has spent crores of rupees on planting trees, and the Digboi forest officials have cut down and destroyed hundreds of trees in the name of protecting the forest area. While the forest department uses concrete poles everywhere to put up wire fences, the Digboi forest division has used tree poles in Dhekiajan.

AASU’s Digboi unit adviser Bhaben Kheruwar also raised question why tree seedlings were used in as poles for wire fence in Dhekiajan forest.

The AASU leader demanded a high-level probe into the incident by the forest department.