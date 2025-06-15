Pasighat: Former Union Minister of State (MoS) for Minority Affairs and incumbent Arunachal MLA representing the 37th Pasighat West constituency, Ninong Ering, has extended financial assistance to three IAS aspirants of his constituency, who have passed the UPSC- Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025.

MLA Ering, accompanied by Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo, paid the cash incentive worth Rs 1 lakh each to three candidates in a simple ceremony conducted in ADC’s office chamber in East Siang district on Sunday.

Elkanah Modi of Rayang village and Bambom Perme of Ruksin, both are Engineering graduates and qualified for the examination on their second attempt, have received the incentive.

On the other hand, Dr Zing Messar of Mirem village, who already cracked the IAS (presently serving under IRS), but reappeared and passed the last UPSC preliminary examination, too, paid the cash incentive under the MLA’s scholarship programme.

MLA Ering launched the scholarship scheme in 2019 for IAS aspirants of his constituency, providing free coaching and learning materials for the UPSC (CSE) examination. He supports five graduates from his constituency to appear in the country’s most prestigious competitive examination.

Enuk Libang, an assistant professor of Pasighat JN College, is conducting the scholarship programme as its coordinator.

Besides the IAS programme, MLA Ering has also been sponsoring a scholarship programme for ‘meritorious intermediates’ and helping them to appear in different competitive examinations(undergraduate).

“The effort is a morale boost to the meritorious students of my area and helps them to appear for the UPSC examination without feeling a financial crunch. I shall continue my effort to help the meritorious students to create IAS officers, who can guide the next generation on the right way”, said MLA Ering, while adding that the local administration and elected leaders of the area are associating with him in this regard.