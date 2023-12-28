Imphal: The Manipur cabinet with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair on Thursday took resolutions to provide further financial assistance and benefits to the Internationally Displaced Persons (IDPs) for their aid and welfare.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s secretariat.

“Chaired a meeting with my cabinet colleagues along with Rajya Sabha MP, Leishemba Sanajaoba at my official residence today,” Chief Minister N Biren Tweeted in his X post on Thursday.

“Discussed on the measures being undertaken for the welfare of the displaced persons and the ongoing efforts to safeguard peace and normalcy in the state,” the CM further tweeted.

The cabinet resolution concerning the financial assistance to the IDPs came after the Chief Minister’s recent announcement of providing Rs. 1 lakh each to those whose houses and properties were destroyed and burnt in the ethnic violence in the state.

In the ongoing communal violence between two communities — the Meities and Kukis, over 61,000 people are displaced. They are taking around 350 different relief camps across the state.

Over 4,786 houses were burnt and 386 religious structures including temples and churches were vandalized in the strife on May 3, 2023.

