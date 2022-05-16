Over 56,000 people have been affected by the first wave of floods that has wreaked havoc in Assam.

According to latest data, 222 villages across Assam are reeling under flood waters.

Over 10,000 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed by the flood waters in Assam.

Furthermore, incessant rains have triggered landslides in 12 villages in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The Railway track at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding in Assam got blocked due to landslides.

Three people have also lost their lives due to heavy floods in Assam.

All the three deaths have been reported from Cachar district in Barak Valley of Assam.

138 villages in Cachar district of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has set up relief camps to help the flood affected people.

Personnel of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, fire and emergency services and SDRF have been deployed for evacuation and relief measures.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued at least 119 passengers on-board the Silchar-Guwahati train after it was left stranded due to heavy floods and rain.

“IAF helicopters evacuated 119 passengers from Ditokchera railway station in Assam. Located in the Dima Hasao district, the railway station had a train stranded for over 24 hrs due to incessant rains making rail movement infeasible,” the IAF informed.