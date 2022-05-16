An Assam-based division of the Indian Army, under the Gajraj Corps, has been pulled out of counter-insurgency role and mandated to look after the China border in Northeast.

There is now no Indian Army unit involved in counter-insurgency operations in Assam, an ANI report claimed.

Moreover, the 17 Mountain Strike Corps, which earlier had tasks in the Ladakh sector, has also now been confined to the Northeast only.

The 17 Mountain Strike Corps has been given additional support of one more division, which is based out of Jharkhand.

According to the report, the Indian Army has shifted as many as six divisions to the border with China – from Ladakh sector to Northeast.

These six divisions were earlier deployed in counter-terrorism roles and taking care of the Pakistan front.

Indian Army chief – General Manoj Pande recently visited the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and took stock of the combat preparedness in the region where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a border stand-off over the past two years.