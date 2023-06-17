North Lakhimpur: Heavy and incessant rains for the last four days have made the flood situation worse in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

According to the District Daily Flood Report, 23516 people of 22 villages under four Revenue Circles are affected by the flood.

The worst hit area of this flood in the Lakhimpur district is Nowboicha Revenue Circle where 22, 466 people from eleven villages have been affected.

The worst affected villages are Bharalua, No. 1 Kalahjowa, No. 2 Kalakhowa, Haripur, Phukan Dalani, Solmoria, Konwargaon, Balitika, Deeghpukhuri, Bishnupur, Darangiya, Borchola, Balijan, Chamuah and Putukai.

River Singra, which breached its embankment in Solmoria, changed its course and flowed towards a new direction causing heavy inundation in those areas.

The district water resource department has been working to divert the course of the river to its original flow by erecting bamboo poles and cutting channels on the river bank.

Meanwhile, panic gripped people living in the downstream areas of the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electrical Power plant by National Hydroelectrical Power Corporation (NHPC) at Gerukamukh as the river rose above the danger level at Ghansarai in Telahi Dev Block in North Lakhimpur.

The rising water of Subansiri had damaged the temporary dyke guarding the powerhouse of the near-completing SLHEP dam four days ago.

It has caused heavy damage to the infrastructure of the powerhouse of the SLHEP-Gerukamukh and caused substantial landslides.

At the same time, Lakhimpur is experiencing a recurring flood caused by the release of water from NEEPCO’s Ranganadi dam.

The NEEPCO authority at Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh has already alerted the district authorities in North Lakhimpur about the release of its dam water.

As a result, the water levels of Ranaganadi have risen substantially in North Lakhimpur threatening the safety of its embankments on either side of the river.