Bokajan: Despite the regular crackdown on drug smuggling by Karbi Anglong police, persistent smuggling of illicit drugs continues along the Assam-Nagaland border unaffected.

In one such incident, the Karbi Anglong police foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of Heroin into Assam on Friday.

“We received a specific information regarding movement of drugs through the interstate Assam-Nagaland border and accordingly, we stepped up vigil along the border areas and about 12 PM in the afternoon, one of our police team noticed two persons entering Assam from Dimapur on foot through the Lahorijan Tea Estate route,” John Das, SDPO, Bokajan said.

“This route is usually used by smugglers to avoid police checking in Assam and as such the police team stopped them and on thoroughly checking their belongings, our police team recovered 79 soap cases containing approximately one kilogram heroin concealed under vegetables from their possession,” he added.

Das said the international value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 7 crore in the black market.

“We have arrested both the accused, father-son duo, identified as Moniton Singh, 39, and his 19-year-old son Rohit Singh in connection with the recovery.

“Both are residents of Dakhin Bidyanagar under Natun Bazar police station in Hojai district. We are interrogating them for further information and follow-up action,” SDPO Das added.