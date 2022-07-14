Dibrugarh: A fake doctor was arrested from the Chalkhowa area in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Thursday, who was practising for the last few months without any medical degree.

The fake doctor, identified as Safikul Haque, had opened a chamber in the Chalkhowa area in Dibrugarh and started practising as a physician.

The fake doctor was arrested on the basis of complaints filed by the village headman Rubal Ali and four other persons of Chalkhowa.

“A few days ago, I went to him after feeling weak. He told me that my liver and kidney can be damaged anytime. He prescribed some medicines but I did not get relief after taking them.

“I went to another doctor and he told me that my haemoglobin level was low and he prescribed me iron tablets. I suspected the previous doctor of his wrong diagnosis. After some days, we came to know that he was a fake doctor,” said a local.

“The fake doctor has been running a racket in our village for the last several months. Six months ago, he did wrong treatment for a pregnant woman. Since then we have started gathering information about him. We are happy that finally he was arrested,” said a local resident of Chalkhowa.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “We have arrested the fake doctor from Chalkhowa on the basis of complaints filed by numerous people of the area. During the investigation, we found that he didn’t have any degree to become a doctor. We have seized some fake documents from his residence.”

A case (no 340/22) under section 419/ 468/471 was registered at Dibrugarh police station.

Safiqul Haque hails from Lower Assam’s Nalbari district and for the last several months, he had duped more than 100 people in Chalkhowa.