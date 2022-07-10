Hyderabad: A police inspector in Hyderabad is on the run after he was accused in a case of allegedly raping a woman, whose husband he had arrested back in 2018.

The woman in the case accused the inspector of barging into her home on July 7 and raping her when her husband had gone to his native place.

The woman said a case was registered against her husband in 2018. The case was investigated by the Circle Inspector of Maredpally police station, Nageshwar Rao.

Also Read: Assam: Man accused of murder burnt alive in Nagaon by public

The inspected later hired her husband to work at his farmhouse till 2021.

She claimed that after she was raped, the inspector threatened the couple with his revolver. He also asked them to leave the city.

Also Read: Assam floods: 6.27 lakh still affected, situation improves

She further said that Rao following this had taken them somewhere forcibly but on their way, they met with an accident.

The couple somehow managed to escape from the accident site and reached the police.

The police registered a complaint against Rao and special teams have been formed to nab the inspector. He already has been suspended and is currently said to be on the run.