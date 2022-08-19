SILCHAR: The police in Karimganj district of Assam have arrested two persons, who were allegedly posing as CBI officials.

The two fake CBI officers, arrested by the Assam police, have been identified as Dilwar Hussain and Rashid Ahmed.

The duo were arrested following a complaint that was filed against them.

According to reports, the arrested duo called up the complainant and identified themselves as CBI officers.

Then, they demanded a sum of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

While Dilwar Hussain was arrested from Ratabari area, Rashid Ahmed was arrested from Patharkandi town in Karmganj district of Assam.

A case has also been registered against the duo.

Further investigation is underway, police informed.