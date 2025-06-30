Manipur Jobs NIT Manipur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Manipur in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant in the project titled “Characterization of Manipur bamboos as a sustainable material for construction” in 2025. NIT Manipur started its first session on 2nd August 2010 with only three branches of Engineering namely – Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science & Engineering at Government Polytechnic, Takyelpat Campus. It is presently functioning in its Permanent Campus at Langol, Imphal, with two more Engineering Branches namely – Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering. The institute got 341.5 acres of land in lush green areas of Langol, Imphal. The NIT Manipur is an autonomous Institute of National importance. From the Academic year 2013-14 two more branches in B.Tech courses came into being viz Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. At present there is an intake of 150 students per year out of which 50% seats are reserved for the students from Manipur and the rest 50% seats are reserved for the students from the other states of India. The student have to qualify through JEE for getting admission in the institute.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Civil or BE/ B.Tech in Civil or ME/ M.Tech in Civil or BSc or BA

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th July 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in HOD Room, Civil Department, NIT Manipur

How to apply :

Candidates may send hard copy of the application forms along with relevant documents by hand or by post address to Dr. Khwairakpam Sachidananda, Assistant Professor, Civil Dept, NIT Manipur on or before 4th July 2025

