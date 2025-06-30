Guwahati: The Char Dham Yatra resumed on Monday after a 24-hour suspension was lifted, following a deadly landslide triggered by heavy rainfall and a cloudburst near Barkot in Uttarakhand.

The pilgrimage had been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several districts.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the resumption of the yatra, telling media , “The 24-hour ban on Char Dham Yatra has been lifted.” However, he noted that District Magistrates along the route have been instructed to monitor weather conditions closely and regulate vehicle movement as necessary.

The suspension was prompted by a cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district on Sunday, causing a massive landslide. According to Uttarkashi police, the incident occurred about 4 km ahead of Paligad on the Yamunotri National Highway.

Emergency repair operations were launched immediately. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya reported that the damaged section of the highway before Silai Band has been restored and made motorable, while work continues on other affected portions. He also confirmed that a damaged 33 KV power line has been repaired, while efforts to restore the 11 KV line are ongoing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Search and rescue operations are still underway, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and revenue departments deployed in the region. Two fatalities have been confirmed: Kewal Bisht (43) of Rajapur, Nepal, and Duje Lal (55) from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. Seven individuals remain missing.

The IMD has extended its red alert for several districts, including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, and Nainital, for June 29 and 30, citing ongoing risks of heavy rain, landslides, and flash floods.

Although the Char Dham Yatra route has now reopened, officials continue to urge caution. Pilgrims are advised to stay informed through local advisories and weather alerts, as they traverse the sensitive Himalayan region during the peak monsoon season.