Digboi: A powerful explosion occurred at the SDU plant in the Digboi Refinery in Assam’s Tinsukia district in the early hours of Thursday.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) officials said the explosion took place at around 12.40 am and caused a fire in the plant. However, no casualties or loss of property was reported.

The SDU plant is a vital unit in the refinery and is used to produce sulphuric acid. According to IOCL officials, the explosion is believed to have been caused by a technical fault during maintenance work that was being carried out at the plant.

The fire was quickly brought under control by the refinery’s fire brigade.

An official from the refinery said that the incident was a “minor maintenance-related technical error” and that there was no cause for alarm.

The chairman of Indian Oil is scheduled to visit the Digboi Refinery on Saturday to inspect the plant.

The explosion is the second major incident at the Digboi Refinery in recent years. In May 2009, a fire broke out at a Coker unit of the refinery, killing two people.

The Digboi Refinery is Asia’s oldest oil refinery and was commissioned in 1901. It is located in the town of Digboi in Assam‘s Tinsukia district.

The incident is being investigated by the refinery authorities.