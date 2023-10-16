GUWAHATI: An executive magistrate of Kamrup district in Assam has been caught red-handed accepting bribe on Monday (October 16).

The tainted executive magistrate, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, has been identified as Dipankar Kalita.

Kalita was caught red-handed accepting bribe by the sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DV&AC), Assam.

The DV&AC, Assam informed that the ACS officer was caught red-handed while accepting bribe for land demarcation related matter.

Earlier in the day, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Assam police – Mukut Ali – was apprehended for demanding and accepting bribe.

ASI Mukut Ali was serving at the Jambari police out-post in Kamrup district of Assam.