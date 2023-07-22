GUWAHATI: An Assam civil service (ACS) officer has been arrested on corruption charges in Dhubri district.

The arrested ACS officer has been identified as Biswajit Goswami, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dhubri Zila Parishad in Assam.

Over Rs 2 crore of unaccounted cash were recovered from the residence of Goswami, when sleuths of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DV&AC) raided the residence of the tainted Assam civil service (ACS) officer.

Goswami allegedly had bern demanding bribes and accepting it through his assistant, Mrinal Kanti Sarkar.

Sarkar was earlier arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on behalf of Goswami.

A total of Rs 2,32,85,300 was recovered and seized by the sleuths of the DV&VC, Assam from the residence of Goswami.