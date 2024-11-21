Dimapur: The Nagaland Directorate of School Education (DoSE) issued a final call to its employees, including those newly recruited after October 2023, who have not yet undergone the employee verification and authentication drive.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the directorate directed employees to report to its office in Kohima from November 25 to November 28 for the verification process. Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action.

The notification explained that the Nagaland Education Project – The Lighthouse (NECTAR), under the DoSE, conducted an employee verification and authentication drive across the state from May to August 2023 to improve the school management system.

A follow-up drive for absentees was held from October 19 to October 26, 2023. However, some employees remain unverified.

The directorate further directed all previously verified untrained Hindi teachers/general Hindi teachers who submitted documents via email to report for a “master selfie” capture at the office. Employees who missed the verification drive due to sanctioned medical leave or earned leave are also instructed to report for authentication.

The employee data verification and authentication form can be downloaded from www.nagalandeduproject.com or collected from respective school heads.

The completed form must be duly filled, verified by the head of school, Educational Block Resource Centre coordinator, district education officer/sub-divisional education officer, and countersigned by the area administrative officer.

Employees must bring both original and photocopy of documents for authentication, including Aadhar card, Samagra Shiksha ID card, appointment letter, transfer/posting orders, regularisation order, latest extension order, and service book page with bio-data details.