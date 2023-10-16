Guwahati: The audio-visual version of two beautiful Assamese modern songs ‘Jeevan Gatha’ (Story of Life) and ‘Juritir Dhunia Lahar’, which were recently added to the spectrum of Assamese music, was released at a solemn function held at the Guwahati Press Club on October 14.

The two songs presented by PKD Productions were released by Assam‘s eminent musicians and singers – Ramen Chowdhury, JP Das, Dwipen Baruah, Samar Hazarika, Anupam Chowdhury, Atul Medhi and Bipul Baruah, respectively.

The song with a new, fresh, appealing feel to it, ‘Jeevan Gatha’ has been composed with lyrics by renowned artiste, late Apurba Bezbaruah in the voices of noted musician, tuner and singer JP Das and talented artiste Kripamoy Das.

The lyrics ring through the song’s wonderful simplicity, transporting the listeners to a quiet place. The composition and the video direction of the song, tuned by JP Das, has been done by Abhijit Barman.

The voices of JP Das and Kripamoy Das complement each other to perfection. Anshuman Bora, a talented artiste of the new generation, is associated with the song ‘Jeevan Gatha’ as the co-singer.

On the other hand, Dr Prerna Das has lent her voice to the song ‘Juritir Dhunia Lahar’. We are absolutely confident that the song in the melodious voice of Dr Das will truly be able to strike a sweet chord with the audience.

The song is written, composed and tuned by Diganta Bharati. The video, directed by Abhijit Barman, features Dr Prerna Das, Angshuman Bora, Pinky Hira and Arup Das. The choreography has been done by Babusha Bijoy Das.

As mentioned by Kripamoy Das during the function, these two songs along with Bongeets from the album ‘Xuwadi Xuriya Xubash’, released some four years back under PKD Production, will soon be made available on the popular YouTube channel with the intention of preserving and promoting the extraordinary artistic legacy of Bonkonwar Anandiram Das.

A number of eminent personalities including Prof. Sashindra Kumar Kakoty of IIT Guwahati, Diganta Bharati, Abhijit Barman, Meera Das Saharia, Hira Das, Minati Choudhury among others were felicitated on the occasion.

In sharp contrast to the trend of modern Assamese music, these two sweet sounding songs, while totally different in their feel and sound, have been able to paint two different ambiences.

