Assam Career POWERGRID Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 10 vacant positions under Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID).

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer Trainee (Law) through CLAT 2024 exam.

Name of post : Officer Trainee (Law)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Full-time Three years LLB or Five years integrated Law/LLB course with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA as per the formula provided by the Institute/ University.

Remuneration : Basic Pay of Rs. 40,000/- along with IDA, HRA and Perks @12% of basic pay during training period. On successful completion of training and upon regularization, the candidate will be absorbed as Officer (Law) in E2 scale – Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 29.11.2023 (Candidates should have been born on or after 29.11.1996 and on or before 29.11.2005)

Selection Procedure : The selection process shall consist of CLAT – 2024 (for admission to post graduation) of eligible candidates, Document Verification, Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion, Personal Interview & Pre-Employment Medical Examination.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.powergrid.in/ from 9th November 2023 to 29th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here