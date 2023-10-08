Written by: Prantik Deka

Guwahati: After the blockbuster hit ‘Ratnakar’, Jatin Bora is now all set to captivate audiences with his enormous acting skills and charm with the much anticipated Assamese film ‘Raghav’, which will hit the screens on October 27.

Produced by Navanita Sharma Bora and Jatin Bora under the banner of JB Productions, the movie, helmed by Jatin Bora himself, promises to be just as entertaining and action-packed as ‘Ratnakar’.

The film narrates the touching story of a taxi driver and a devoted family man, who always strives to share his love with his parents, son and brother. He is someone who always keeps his problems and worries to himself, and selflessly sacrifices his time and energy for others.

However, his world collapses when he realizes that people are using his hard work and honesty to satisfy their own urges and selfish interests.

Beset by a sea of problems, he undergoes a radical transformation. Devoid of any emotions or feelings, he turns vengeful against the society, against those people, who have trampled over his kindness.

But by growing his capacity for compassion, he understands the importance of his relationships, and what brings meaning to one’s life.

‘Raghav’ contains some of the most high-octane action sequences ever filmed in Assamese cinema. The meticulously planned and executed action sequences were shot under the direction of well-known South Indian action experts.

Bora strictly adhered to a workout plan to stay in good shape throughout the strenuous shoot, as the role demanded him to be physically tough and energetic.

Despite the years that have passed, Jatin Bora’s magnetism remains unshaken, which is a testament to his enduring charm. The indefatigable artiste has made an enormous impact on the Assamese film industry, inspiring filmmakers, countless actors and writers who have tried to emulate his style in their works. He has brought a sense of charisma and charm to the roles, whether it’s action, comedy or drama.

The song ‘Silmil Tupanite’ from the film has already taken the internet by storm, with over 1 million views on YouTube. More recently, another song, the emotional ‘Maa O Maa’ is generating tremendous responses from the viewers on YouTube.

‘Raghav’s cast of artistes include Mridula Boruah, Hiranya Deka, Nishita Goswami, Sumi Borah, Bibhuti Bhusan Hazarika, Chinmoy Kotoki, Jivittesh Mazumdaar, Antariksh Sahariah among others.

The film’s story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Abhijit Bhattacharjya. The music is directed by Zubeen Garg, who is also the film’s music producer. The lyrics to the songs, rendered by Zubeen Garg, Shanta Uzir, Mahalaxmi Iyar, Zublee and Prabin Borah, are written by Zubeen Garg, Diganta Bharati and Rahul Gautam Sarma.