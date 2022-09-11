Guwahati: A former Principal of a Government-run higher secondary school in central Assam’s Nagaon district was arrested for allegedly misappropriating school funds meant for the construction of classrooms.

Nagaon police on Saturday night arrested Gopal Chandra Bora, who had allegedly misappropriated school funds to the tune of Rs 4, 64,000 while he was the Principal of Samaguri Higher Secondary School.

Police registered a case (No 174/21) under section 409 of the IPC against Bora at Samaguri police station based on a complaint filed by the current principal of the school, Pranab Jyoti Goswami.

Police arrested Bora on Saturday night from his residence on charges of embezzlement of government funds.