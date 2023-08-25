New Delhi: Assam’s senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain who resigned from his cabinet rank post in protest against the delimitation process in the state, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

During his meeting with the Home Minister at his residence here, the former MP from Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency shared his grievances with Shah.

“Today, I met Home Minister Amit Shah ji at his residence. He gave me 15 to 20 minutes times. I briefed to him about my grievances,” Gohain told reportesrs at the Assam House after meeting Shah.

On being asked about whether he will take back his resignation, Gohain said, “He (Home Minister) asked me to think. But, I told him why I don’t want to hold the post.”

Last week, Gohain had resigned from his position as chairperson of the cabinet-level Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited after voicing his displeasure over the recent delimitation procedure that led to portions of the Nagaon parliamentary constituency being included in the recently created Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat.

Gohain had represented the Nagaon since 1999, winning four consecutive terms up until 2014 before being refused the party’s ticket in 2019.