GUWAHATI: Senior politician in Assam and former MLA Emmanuel Mosahary has quit the ruling BJP.

Emmanuel Mosahary is a former MLA from Tamulpur constituency in Assam.

Former Assam MLA Emmanuel Mosahary said that he decided to quit the BJP as the saffron party ‘ignored’ him.

Emmanuel Mosahary had joined the BJP in November 2020, prior to the assembly elections in Assam.

Moshahary is likely to re-join the Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).