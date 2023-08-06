Guwahati: A man was killed and his wife injured after they were attacked by a herd of elephants in at Joypur under Naharkatiya police station in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Phunu Orang, 45. His wife, Shivani Orang, 40, is undergoing treatment at Naharkatiya Civil Hospital.

According to preliminary information, the herd of elephants have strayed out from nearby Dehing Patkai National Park in search of food. They went on a rampage at Phunu Orang’s residence, damaging the house and its surroundings.

Phunu Orang and his wife were attacked when they tried to shoo away the elephants. Phunu Orang was trampled to death, while his wife suffered injuries to her head and limbs.

The other family members managed to escape after the herd of elephants caused havoc at the residence.

Forest officials have rushed to the spot and are trying to track down the elephants. They have also advised villagers to stay indoors and not venture out into the forest areas.

This is the second incident of elephant attack in the district in the last two months. In June, a woman was killed by a herd of elephants in Borhat area in Dibrugarh district.