Guwahati: An elephant in Golaghat district of Assam died after being electrocuted on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the Letekujan area of Greater Morangi, Golaghat district.

According to initial reports, a herd of elephants had been roaming the Morangi area for the past six months.

A smaller group from the herd had stationed themselves in Letekujan for the past week.

On the night of the Uruka festivities, one of the elephants in the Letekujan group came into contact with a live electric wire near National Highway 39, resulting in its immediate death.

Forest officials arrived at the scene and recovered the carcass of the deceased elephant.

The exact cause of the electrocution is still under investigation.

However, the presence of live wires near the highway poses a significant threat to wildlife, especially during their migratory movements.

An investigation has been initiated by the forest department officials.