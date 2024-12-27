Dibrugarh: An elderly shopkeeper is currently battling for her life at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) after being brutally stabbed by masked assailants in Dibrugarh.

The horrifying incident transpired around 11:30 PM last night in the Lahowal area.

Reports indicate that Keshlata Hazarika was returning home after closing her shop when she was attacked by the masked attackers. They viciously stabbed her with a knife and fled the scene with her money bag.

Hazarika was immediately rushed to AMCH for emergency medical treatment.

A police official stated, “The incident occurred while the elderly woman was returning home last night. We have initiated a thorough investigation and are confident of apprehending the assailants soon.”

