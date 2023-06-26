Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday dedicated six new healthcare projects to the people of the state at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The projects launched are 10 bed ICU project, National Emergency Life Support Skill Centre at GMCH, Multidisciplinary Research Unit at GMCH, 32 Slice CT Scan machine at GMCH, Molecular Oncology Lab for State Cancer Institute at GMCH and Asset Management Portal.

Under 10 Bed ICU project, 365 tech-enabled ICU beds have been created in 23 district hospitals in 21 districts. The critical components of the project are ICU medical equipment, Tele ICU specialists, CARE tech platform, ICU and system training and communitization. The project has been undertaken under PPP of NHM Assam, eGov Foundation and Karuna Trust.

Under National Emergency Life Support Skill Centre, five modern skill stations for the training of faculty, staff and students in advanced emergency life support skills have been set up in GMCH with a project cost of Rs. 2.5 crore.

Moreover, under Multidisciplinary Research Unit set up at GMCH a step has been taken to strengthen the research activities of faculty and students. 32 Slice CT Scan Machine installed at GMCH involving a cost of Rs. 2.73 crore would help in the field of advanced medical diagnosis of patients.

The Molecular Oncology Lab, of State Cancer Institute at GMCH, built at a project cost of Rs. 5 crore, will be used in analyzing genetic markers and conducting screening which is the first of its kind in North East. Furthermore, the Asset Management Portal launched has been designed by NIC for all medical colleges will aid in tracking and maintaining all medical assets and enhance productivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the dedication of six healthcare projects to the people of the state is regarded as one of the most important days in the healthcare delivery system of the state.

These projects would go a long way in revamping the healthcare infrastructure in rendering critical care treatment to patients across the state.

Dr Sarma also said that these projects would go a long way in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure towards delivering an advanced, accessible and affordable healthcare system.

These facilities will revolutionize critical care treatment and ensure enduring smiles to patients who are afflicted with various ailments across the state.

He, moreover said that the innovations will have a far-reaching impact on critical care management and would help in saving precious lives in the state.

He also said that the National Emergency Life Support Skill Centre at GMCH will work on the model of ‘hub and spoke’ to empower field hospitals for critical care.

He also said that the Asset Management Portal will help in real-time data monitoring integrated with the CM dashboard.

Dr Sarma also said that for revamping the health sector, the State government has invested 6 per cent of its SGDP in health.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also thanked eGov Foundation and Karuna Trust and other donors like Guwahati Refinery, HDFC for helping the state in getting these health projects.