Guwahati: On Friday morning, a man in Nagaon, Assam was allegedly mauled (to death) by a tiger (suspected) that had allegedly strayed out of a forest area.

The incident was reported in the Bhelagaon area of the Nonoi area in Nagaon, Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Palon Saikia.

The tiger had reportedly attacked the man early in the morning.

The man was on a walk when he suddenly encountered the tiger.

As he tried to outrun the tiger, it attacked him.

The man allegedly died on the spot.

The forest officials have been informed about the incident.

An attempt to trace and relocate the tiger to the forest area is being made by the department.

It has been suspected that the tiger may have strayed out from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam but the origin is being investigated.