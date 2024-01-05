Guwahati: Massive protests by vehicle drivers across Assam opposing the new hit-and-run law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) paralysed normal life across the state, especially Guwahati.

Protesting drivers had called for a 48-hour strike on all commercial vehicular movement in the state starting at 5 am on Friday.

While in most areas, the protest is being executed peacefully, in some areas there were some reports of clashes.

However, no major incident was reported from any part of the state.

Author and an advisor to the All Assam day-night super bus drivers, Rupam Dutta speaking on the issue said that the protest was to make people aware of the law that might destroy people’s lives.

He said that while people found guilty of negligence and or even willfully committing such incidents need to be brought under the law, people who meet with accidents need to be protected.

Dutta added that no one intentionally meets with an accident but the issue here is that now the driver may be arrested under a non-bailable case.

“Even if the law says that people trying to run would be charged, who would take the responsibility of the driver who might even be lynched after such an incident takes place”, he questioned.

Another protestor said that they hardly earn 15 thousand a month that too working for over 10 to 14 hours. “If we meet with an accident, we will have to pay hefty amounts despite the incident being an accident. We are finding it hard to understand”, he said.