Guwahati: The Cachar Police apprehended 17 persons accused in multiple theft cases in an overnight operation in Silchar, Assam.

Recently, people in Silchar reported a surge in burglaries in the localities.

Based on the complaints, the police initiated an operation to track down people behind the alleged thefts and burglaries.

Five police teams combed through various areas of Silchar, including Tarapur, Malugram, Rongpur, Rangirkhari, Ghungoor, and other outlying districts.

Also Read: ‘Naga political solution delayed for oil exploration along Assam-Nagaland border’

During this operation, the police succeeded in apprehending 17 individuals suspected of involvement in multiple thefts.

The extensive police raids led to a sizeable haul of stolen goods recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Also Read: Meghalaya: BJP denies possibility of Mukul Sangma joining the party

Mobile phones, laptops, batteries, utensils, and other valuables were among the recovered items, offering relief to potential victims.

Further investigation related to the arrested accused is being carried out by the police.