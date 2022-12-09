Diphu: A huge contraband of drugs worth Rs 7 crores was seized on Friday from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Officials said that a team of Karbi Anglong police led by the Superintendent of Police of Karbi Anglong district and John Das, SDPO of Bokajan on Thursday night launched an operation and seized two trucks bearing registration number NL-02N-3758 and MN-01-9912 at Khatkhati area.

During the search, 30,000 banned Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing 757.15 grams of heroin were recovered from both vehicles, said the officials.

Three peddlers were arrested in connection with the recovery of the drugs.

John Das, SDPO of Bokajan said that three persons were apprehended for carrying contraband drugs. The estimated value of the seized drugs is around Rs 7 crore

The arrested persons were identified as Islam Uddin (29), Md Samir (33 ), and Md Manaobi (35) and they are hailing from Manipur.