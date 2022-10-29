Guwahati: Police seized a huge cache of Morphine and arrested two people from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific information, a check-post was set up at Dillai, a senior police official said.

“Around 11.30 am, a vehicle coming from Manipur bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh was intercepted. After a thorough search of the vehicle, about 4 kg of morphine was recovered, hidden in the back side of the vehicle,” he said.

The market value of the drug was estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, the official said.

“Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure. Both of them hail from Manipur,” he added.