GUWAHATI: The police in Karimganj district of Assam has recovered and seized drugs worth over Rs 100 crore.

The recovered drugs include over five kilograms and around 64 thousand Yaba tablets.

Four packets of foreign-brand cigarettes were also found and seized.

The drugs were recovered in an operation conducted by officials of the Assam police’s special task force (STF) and Karimganj police.

The operation was led by Assam police deputy inspector general (DIG) Parthasarathi Mahanta and Karimganj SP Partha Protim Das.

The drugs were seized on Tuesday (January 09) at Suprakandi under Nilam Bazar police station in Karimganj district of Assam.

Four persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

While one of the four arrested persons has been identified as Nur Ahmed, hailing from Karimganj in Assam.

The other three arrested individuals are: Zosangliani, Ramngheaka and Lalchamliana – all from Thenzawl in Mizoram.

This drugs seizure in one of the biggest to have been made in Assam in recent times.