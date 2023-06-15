Guwahati: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (NF circle) Suvomoy Mitra has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Bijni and Sorbhog stations in lower Assam under the Rangiya division of N. F. Railway.

This newly laid second line will be utilized for goods and passenger traffic with a maximum speed of about 90 km per hour, NF Railway said in a statement.

The work on the Bijni – Sorbhog section is going on as part of the New Bongaigaon-Agiyathuri via Rangiya 142.97 km doubling project.

The project includes 75 major bridges, 38 minor bridges and the construction of 19 new station buildings.

The stretch between Bijni to Sorbhog is 18.99 km. The section includes the construction of 10 major bridges.

A speed trial with a maximum speed of 135 km per hour was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle.

Modern technologies like, robust track structure with the use of all wide base Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers & Thick Web Switches which is a new design of sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers that can handle higher speeds were used for this double line territory.

With the laying of a double line, the movement of trains can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains.

More trains can be run with enhanced speed due to reduced congestion.

Earlier, the 26.91 km section between Pathsala to Nalbari was commissioned on May 24, 2023.

On completion of this entire section, the northeast connectivity will be boosted significantly, said NF Railway.