Guwahati: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/ Northeast Frontier Circle, Suvomoy Mitra completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line between Pathsala & Nalbari stations on May 24.

This newly laid second line will be utilized for goods and passenger traffic with a maximum speed of about 90 km per hour, NF Railway said in a statement.

Work on the Pathsala – Nalbari section in Assam is going on as part of the New Bongaigaon – Agyathuri via Rangiya 142.97 km doubling project.

The project includes 75 major bridges, 38 minor bridges and the construction of 19 new station buildings.

The stretch between Pathsala to Nalbari is 26.91 km. The section includes the construction of 17 major bridges. A speed trial with a maximum speed of 122 km per hour was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle.

Modern technologies like, robust track structure with the use of all wide base Pre-stressed Concrete (PSC) sleepers & Thick Web Switches which is a new design of sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers that can handle higher speeds were used for this double line territory, it added.

With the laying of the double line, movement of trains can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be run with enhanced speed due to reduced congestion.

Earlier 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon to Bijni was commissioned on August 30, 2022. On completion of this entire section, the northeast connectivity will be boosted significantly.