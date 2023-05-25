GUWAHATI: A special national investigation agency (NIA) court in Assam has awarded a five-year jail term to a convicted terror operative from the state.

The terror operative from Assam, who was convicted and sentenced to jail has been identified as Mohammad Saidul Alam.

Mohammad Saidul Alam hails from Hojai in Nagaon district of Assam.

Alam was arrested in 2018 for hatching a conspiracy to form a module of the terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Assam.

The NIA had charge-sheeted as many as five people in the case.

The NIA took over probe into the case on October 5, 2018 from the Jamanamukh police station in Hojai, Assam.

Two other accused in the case — Sahnawaj Alom and Omar Faruque — were convicted by the NIA court in Assam in December last year.

“NIA investigations have revealed that the three convicted accused had conspired with one Kamruj Zaman to establish a Hizbul Mujahideen module in Assam,” the NIA informed.

Moreover, Zaman, Alom and Faruque had conspired to raise funds for procurement of arms and ammunition.

“Faruque, along with another accused Jaynal Uddin, provided logistic support. To keep their communications a secret, Zaman and Alam had also installed the blackberry messenger (BBM) App on their mobile sets.”

“Zaman had used this app to stay in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen cadres in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Investigations also revealed that Alam, along with Zaman, Alom and Faruque had conspired to cause bomb blasts and armed attacks in Lumding and Hojai.”