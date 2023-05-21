Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway officials for allegedly demanding “a bribe” from a female co-worker to regularise her leave, an official said

According to the CBI official, based on a complaint, the CBI has booked NF Railway’s senior trade instructor (STC/NBQ) Lakhindar Prasad and stenographer Ramesh Kumar Ranapaheli.

The CBI official said the complaint in this connection was lodged by one Ranjit Mondal, a resident of Goalpara in Assam.

Mondal alleged that Lakhindar Prasad, the STC, allegedly demanded illegal gratification to regularise the leave of one Shruti Sangma, who works as technical staff with the NF Railway.

“The allegations were verified and prima facie it was found that there was a joint demand of illegal gratification on the part of Lakhindar Prasad, and Ramesh Kumar Ranapaheli, another employee of NFR.They instructed the complainant to make the payment by Saturday,” the official said.

After completing the preliminary investigation, the CBI lodged a case under sections 120B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the official added.