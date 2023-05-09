Assam Career : N.F. Railway Maligaon Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for three vacant positions under Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Maligaon.

Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway Maligaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Clinical Psychologist, Occupational Therapist , Speech Therapist in its Central Hospital located in Maligaon, Guwahati on contractual basis (part time).

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Phil. Clinical Psychology from recognised University, registered from Rehabilitation Council of India.

Name of post : Occupational Therapist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor or Diploma in Occupational Therapy (OT) from recognised University or institute and registered from Rehabilitation Council of India

Name of post : Speech Therapist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP) from recognised University and registered from Rehabilitation Council of India

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30/5/2023 at 10:30 hrs. in Central Hospital, N.F. Railway, Maligaon

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with resumes, original and self-attested photocopies of relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



