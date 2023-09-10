DIBRUGARH: A sensational double murder incident has been reported from Dibrugarh district in Assam.

A man, identified as Balram Bhuyan, allegedly killed his sister and brother-in-law.

The double murder case has been reported from Manohari tea estate under Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The accused attacked and killed his sister and brother-in-law with a sharp weapon.

According to initial reports, property dispute between the brother-sister duo led to the gruesome crime.

The deceased persons have been identified as Shukra Munda (60) and Sunmati Munda (45).

The accused has been arrested by the police.

Also read: Assam extends financial aid to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Further investigation into the case is underway.

In another murder incident reported from Dibrugarh district of Assam, a woman was hacked to death by her husband.

According to reports, the accused husband was apparently under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

The alleged murder incident was reported from Ghoramara Chengelijan locality in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The deceased woman has been identified as Pramila Karmakar.

The accused husband, identified as Birsa Karmakar, has been arrested in connection with the incident.