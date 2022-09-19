DIBRUGARH: Yet again, a doctor was assaulted by an unidentified miscreant in Tinsukia district of Assam.

The incident was reported from Kakopather zonal primary health centre at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district of Assam.

According to CCTV footage, the miscreant entered the PHC and assaulted the doctor.

The victim doctor has been identified as Dr Tikendrajit Sarma.

Speaking to the media, Dr Sarma said, “On September 17 (Saturday), a patient namely Kalyan Gogoi had come for treatment whose right elbow was dislocated. After examining him, I immediately informed him that it can’t be treated in the Centre. He was in the hospital for half an hour. Later, a man came asking who is the doctor here and entered my room abused me and also slapped me.”

”I have worked for nearly 30 years and today I have been assaulted and beaten up. I am sad,” he added.

The doctor has lodged a complaint with the Kakopothar police station in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Following the complaint, the police launched a search operation to nab the culprit.

This was not the first incident where a doctor was assaulted in Assam.

Earlier, many such incidents were reported from various places in Assam.

In 2019, a 73-year-old doctor Deben Dutta serving as a medical officer at the Teok Garden in Jorhat district of Assam was attacked.