SILCHAR: Principal of the Cachar College at Silchar in Assam has been arrested by the police for allegedly violating protocols related to conduct of Assam direct recruitment exams.

Siddhartha Shankar Nath – Principal of Cachar College at Silchar in Assam – alleged breached the exam protocols during the direct recruitment examination held on Sunday.

Nath was arrested by the Assam police after deputy commissioner of Cachar district – Rohan Kumar Jha filed an FIR against him.

Jha filed the FIR against Nath after he spotted “gross negligence” in the conduct of the Assam direct recruitment examination at the Cachar College.

Notably, exams for direct recruitment into different departments under Assam government were held on Sunday.

The state-level recruitment exam in Assam was held for recruitment into Grade-III and Grade-IV posts.

The examinations were held from 10 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm in 25 districts of Assam.

Internet services were also suspended during the exam hours in all the 25 districts in Assam, where the examinations were conducted.