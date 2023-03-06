Guwahati: The principal of Diphu Medical College (DMC) has been accused of ‘illegally’ collecting funds from a section of faculty members of the medical college.

Sources said Dr Sumitra Hagjer, principal of DMC, has illegally collected ‘house rent’ from faculty members of the medical college.

“Although Assam government in a cabinet meeting decided to provide free accommodation to the faculty members of the DMC, principal Sumitra Hagjer has collected Rs 5000 as house rent from each doctor of the medical college,” said an official of the Medical College requesting anonymity.

Assam health department in a notification dated November 29, 2019, stated that rent-free accommodation would be provided to the faculty members of the medical college.

“A faculty serving at Diphu Medical will be -granted (a) normal House Rent Allowance (HRA) as due during service period at Diphu Medical College for not availing government accommodation) and (b) additional HRA as applicable to the location where the family resides, after proper certification,” stated the notification issued by Samir K Sinha, the then Principal Secretary to Health and Family Welfare department.

However, DMC Principal Dr Sumitra Hagjer has allegedly collected the house rent from faculty members who are already transferred to other Medical Colleges.

Principal Dr Hagjer has allegedly been collecting Rs 5000 each from the faculty members of the medical college since January, 2022 without issuing any receipt.

The Assam Govt had provided free accommodation to the faculty members of DMC in the Members’ hostel of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) when the college was started.

Sources said when a section of faculty members met KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Rahang, he informed them that they could stay at the hostel for free.

According to a source, DMC authorities refuse to issue the last pay certificate & salary statement to transferred faculties until they clear the house rent, which is necessary for them to join a new medical college or other institutes.

Sources further said when the faculty members had opposed the move, Principal Dr Hagjer informed them that the KAAC authorities had instructed her to collect the fund.

“However, when the faculty members met KAAC CEM Tuliram Rahang, he informed them that he has not authorized the council to collect funds,” said a faculty member on condition of anonymity.

The Assam government has constructed residential quarters for the faculties of Diphu Medical College on the campus but due to the non-availability of water supply, the quarters have not been allotted to the faculty members.

Principal Dr Sumitra Hagjer was not available for comments. An email sent to Dr Hagjer seeking her comment on the allegation has remained unanswered. Northeast Now will update the story, when Dr Hagjer responds.