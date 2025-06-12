Digboi: Team Assam Police of Digboi chapter on Wednesday added a significant feather in the cap cracking a complex burglary case No 89 u/s 331(4) and 305 (A) involving a strong network of robbers who had looted gold ornaments worth several lakhs from an unmanned residence at Tingrai Railway Station area at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The investigating team, led by SDPO Margherita Co District following a systematic set of procedures, finally arrested five, including a goldsmith identified as Arun Deb attached to Tinsukia AT Road based Madhav Jewellery.

Police arrested Tapan Das (39), son of late Okon Das of Margherita’s Ledu, Hirakjyoti Phukan (25), son of late Ashim Phukan of Ledu Hamuk village, Rustam Hussain (22), son of Abul Hussain, Pintu Ali (20) of Ledu Hamukjan village, and Arun Deb (55) of Tinsukia for the crime.

The police also recovered 9 pieces of gold bangles, a pair of earrings, a ring, and around 20 grams of solid gold secured after melting necklaces and chains.

Criminals perpetrated the daring heist at the residence of the complainant, a 2nd Assam Police Battalion personnel, on May 26, 2025, around 11 PM.

Sub Inspector Pinky Borah, who was investigating the case, stated that constant technical support, cooperation, and coordination from senior officials allowed them to finally crack the quizzical task within a week.

According to police officials, securing the crime scene, statements, and tangible evidence, linking the modus operandi of the accused, and canvassing the area provided the team with the critical data before launching the robber-hunt operation on a wider scale.

The sources informed that mastermind Tapan Das and one of the absconded accomplices designed and executed the daring heist in a residence along National Highway 38 as a planned act.

A sensational revelation confirms the mastermind duo had repeatedly surveyed the field in broad daylight until the 25th.

One of the robbers confessed that they had at last realized the targeted residence was unmanned.

Accordingly, they hired the professional criminals, drank intoxicants at a roadside dhaba near Makum, and finally committed the act around 11:30, adding, “It took around 30 minutes to wipe off the locker.”

Meanwhile, sensing an imminent risk following the movements of neighbours around, the robbers fled the scene, leaving behind two motorcycles which belonged to Tapan Das and his absconding accomplices.

Unfortunately, the victim, along with his family members, had left home earlier on May 19 for Guwahati on medical grounds.

They reportedly detected the incident early in the morning upon their arrival on May 26.

The president of a VDP Committee said, “Reaching a desirable conclusion in such a high-end burglary case within a fortnight, especially with the tangible recovery of lost valuables, speaks highly about the competency of Digboi police. Inspector Dibya Jyoti Dutta led them; he also earned the nickname ‘Singham’ for his anti-liquor movement during his Jorhat posting, as The Telegraph quoted on December 24, 2016.”